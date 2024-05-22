Breaking: FRSC gets new Corps Marshal

The Federal Road Safety Corps now has a new Corp Marshal/Chief Executive Officer, Shehu Mohammed.
The new Corps Marshal/CEO of the FRSC was an Assistant Corps Marshal before his new appointment on Wednesday.
According to a report by CKN News, the letter of appointment was presented to Mohammed on Wednesday by the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation.
The letter, which was signed by the SGF, Senator George Akume, indicated that the appointment, approved by President Bola Tinubu, takes effect from May 20, 2024.
Mohammed will replace Corps Marshal Dauda Biu.
The FRSC was yet to issue an official statement on the development as at press time.