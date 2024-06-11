Breaking: FG declares public holiday to mark Democracy Day

The Federal Government has declared June 12 a public holiday to commemorate the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Aishetu Ndayako.

In the statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Ndayako stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

He said that as the nation marks yet another Democracy Day in its history, Nigerians should all reflect on the efforts of the country’s founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united country.

Tunji-Ojo added that Nigeria should be more secured, peaceful and indivisible entity for the benefit of all.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

The minister said that President Bola Tinubu was committed to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security.

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that had been made and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.

He wished Nigerians a happy Democracy Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that on June 7, 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the nation’s Democracy Day will henceforth be celebrated on June 12 of every year as against the then arrangement where the ceremony holds on May 29.

Buhari also honoured the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, with the highest national honour of the country: Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

Buhari said further that the June 12, 1993 election was the freest, fairest and most peaceful election since Nigeria’s Independence.

He said: “June 12, 1993, was the day millions of Nigerians expressed their Democratic will in the freest, fairest and most peaceful elections since our Independence.

“That the outcome of that election was not upheld by the then military Government does not detract from its democratic credentials.”

President Buhari also conferred a national honour on Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and recognised late rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), for his role in the actualisation of the June 12 election.

Abiola died in detention while struggling to actualise his mandate on July 7, 1998.