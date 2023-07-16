Breaking: Doctors embark on indefinite strike in Cross River

828 828

Doctors in Cross River State on Sunday embarked on a total and indefinite strike in solidarity with one of their members abducted on Thursday from her residence in Calabar.

Dr. Felix Archibong, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Cross River State branch, disclosed this.

Archibong spoke in a communique issued after an Emergency General Meeting of the association on Sunday in Calabar.

It would be recalled that on July 13, 2023, Dr. Ekanem Ephraim, a medical practitioner with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, was kidnapped from her residence by armed men who pretended to be patients at about 7:30pm.

The doctors, who noted that despite all there efforts in ensuring the release of their colleague, Ephraim has remained in captivity.

The association thereafter resolved to do the following: “To embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately in solidarity with our member still in the hands of her abductors.

“This withdrawal of medical service will involve all hospitals in the state both federal, state, private and Mission.

“The State government should activate all necessary instruments at its disposal to ensure the timely and unconditional release of our member in the hands of her abductors.”

They added that the NMA in Cross River State was not oblivious of the hardship its withdrawal of services would have on the citizens, but appealed to the relevant security agencies to ensure a timely release of its abducted member.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this was not the first time the association would embark on a strike on account of the abduction of its member in Cross River State.