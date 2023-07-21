Breaking: Despite penalty, red card, Falcons survive Canada in Women’s World Cup

828 828

The Super Falcons have survived a Canada scare in their opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This was despite a penalty awarded the Canadians and a red card issued to Deborah Abiodun during the encounter.

In the match played in the early hours of Friday, the Super Falcons showed character as they matched the Canadians fairly enough.

A penalty awarded following a Francesca Ordega tackle and which would have been a World Cup record for 40-year-old Sinclair, who took it, was saved by Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chigozie.

And towards the closing stage, Abiodun was dismissed for a challenged considered inappropriate by the referee.

Both the penalty and red card were awarded after the referee consulted the Video Assistant Referee.