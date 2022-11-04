Breaking: Court dismisses suit seeking disqualification of Rivers PDP governorship candidate  

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Siminalaye Fubara from contesting the 2023 elections.

An aspirant of the PDP, Chief Morgan West, had challenged Fubara’s candidacy, alleging that he was not a member of the party and did not have a valid PDP membership card, among other issues.

The presiding judge, Justice Adamu T. Mohammed, in his ruling Friday, threw dismissed the suit filed by the plaintiff for incompetence and lack of jurisdiction. More shortly…





