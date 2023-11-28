Breaking: At last Bishop Oyedepo’s son unveils his own ministry

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the son of the Founder and President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David O. Oyedepo, on Tuesday unveiled his own Ministry.

Known as: Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, the unveiling was ongoing on YouTube as at press time.

The younger Oyedepo, who pastors the youth section of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, otherwise known as Winners Chapel, announced the unveiling of his Ministry on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He asked his followers to join him on YouTube for the unveiling.

Oyedepo had on October 31, 2023 asked people to stay off the news that he was leaving his father’s church to establish his own Ministry.

He spoke to the issue on his X handle.

He said in part: “I must state that there is no complication in my relationship with my beloved family and my beloved dad ( Bishop David Oyedepo) who has stood by me and supported me over the years nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel International.

“I remain a steadfast member of the Living Faith Church dedicated to the service of the body of Christ.

“I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me or any of my social media platforms with extreme caution. There should be no further publications on any severance of my relationships with the Living Faith Church without my express authorisation, as it may be considered a breach of my privacy. Thank you so much for your understanding.”