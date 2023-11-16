Breaking: Appeal Court declares Zamfara gov election inconclusive

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has declared the Zamfara State governorship election inconclusive.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the election.

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Bello Matawalle, had challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election at the tribunal but his petition was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, the Court of Appeal declared the election as inconclusive and ordered INEC to hold a fresh election in two local governments.