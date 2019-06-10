Senators-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are in a last minute meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the inauguration of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

While the party and President Buhari have endorsed some of the senators-elect for Principal Officers’ position in the 9th National Assembly, some of them are insisting on a contest for the positions.

President Buhari and the APC have endorsed Ahmad Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege as President and Deputy President of the Senate.

But Senator Ali Ndume insists on slugging it out with Lawan for the Senate presidency, while Orji Kalu and Francis Alimikhena are also bent on becoming the Deputy President of the Senate.

For the House of Representatives, Buhari and the APC have endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker and Hon. Idris Wase as Deputy Speaker.

But there are others who have vowed to slug it out with them on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

The senators-elect departed for the meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa from Transcorp Hotel in Coastal Bus at about 8pm.