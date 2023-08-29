Breaking: APC appoints Wike as member of Bayelsa governorship poll campaign council

The All Progressives Congress has appointed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as a member of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Campaign Council.

The announcement was made on Tuesday despite the Minister still being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former two-term Governor of Rivers State was appointed as Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite having not renounced his membership of the PDP.

The APC had on Tuesday announced the membership of the Campaign Councils for the off-season governorship elections coming up on November 11, 2023 in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

This comes after the PDP had named him as a member of the Campaign Council for the election in Bayelsa State also.