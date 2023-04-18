Breaking: Adamawa 2023: INEC declares Fintiri winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Ahmadu Finitri, as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

The declaration was made on Tuesday shortly after INEC resumed the collation of results in the disputed election.

While the PDP candidate scored 430,861 votes, his closest opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, polled 398,738 votes.

