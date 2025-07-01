Reps to Rivers Sole Administrator: We need explanation on N24b CCTV, N30b for gunboats, N23b for contingency

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers State has given the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), a 48-hour ultimatum to submit a detailed breakdown of key allocations in the proposed 2025 budget, including a controversial N24 billion earmarked for CCTV installation in the Government House.

The Chairman of the committee and House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), issued the directive on Monday at a budget defence session in Abuja.

Ihonvbere expressed concern over several line items in the N1.48 trillion Appropriation Bill.

He said that the committee had gone through the budget as presented by the Sole Administrator and had raised several issues.

He directed the administrator to submit the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), which he said is a legal document that should precede budget presentation.

Ihonvbere specifically queried the allocation of N24 billion for CCTV cameras to be installed in the Rivers State Government House, demanding the breakdown.

He also queried the allocation of N30 billion for the purchase of gunboats and N23 billion earmarked for contingency, requesting justification of the sum.

The chairman said that the committee also observed and questioned the allocation of state funds to existing federal projects without an agreement with the Federal Government for refunds, among others.

He said: “We need additional details for those allocations.

“We request details of state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the last three months to enable us to know your financial flows so that we can weigh it against the deficit in the budget in terms of financing it and carrying out some of the projects.

“We also need details of transfers to local governments, essentially how local government funds that come into the state are being managed at the moment.

“Those documents we have requested must reach us within 48 hours.

“Be rest assured that we are all on the same side in terms of getting Rivers working again.

“We want to ensure that we will promote a lot of accountability and ensure that the interest of the people themselves, no matter how remote they are from the state capital, are protected.”

Ihonvbere commended President Bola Tinubu for his intervention that brought about peace between the suspended Executive and Legislature in the state.

Earlier, Ibas, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Strategy and Policy, Andrew Nweke, explained that the administration inherited many of the items in the budget.

According to him, the budget is a reflection of the interest of Rivers State people, adding that it was designed in line with needs assessment carried out by implementation agencies.

