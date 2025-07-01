Nigeria First Policy: FIRS collaborates with BPP, donates two CNG-powered buses to Bureau

The Bureau of Public Procurement has taken delivery of two Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses from the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Head of Public Relations at BPP, Zira Zakka Nagga, said in a press statement that the donation was a significant gesture of institutional collaboration and national commitment to the promotion of the “Nigeria First” policy.

According to the statement, “The support underscores a shared dedication to sustainable development, local resource utilisation and the broader national objective of economic self-reliance.

“This development is more than a logistical enhancement. It is a practical affirmation of the ‘Nigeria First’ policy.”

The statement said that by deploying CNG-powered vehicles, the BPP was deliberately championing cleaner, more cost-effective energy alternatives while promoting the adoption of Nigerian resources and technologies.

The statement said further: “CNG, sourced from Nigeria’s abundant natural gas reserves, represents not only an environmentally responsible choice but also a strategic pivot away from imported fuels.

“It showcases a model of consumption that prioritises what Nigeria produces—an essential tenet of the ‘Nigeria First’ policy.

“The inter-agency collaboration between the FIRS and the BPP is equally noteworthy. It demonstrates the possibilities that can be realised when government institutions work in synergy to advance shared national goals.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service’s provision of the vehicles is a timely gesture of support that speaks to the agency’s broader vision for a responsive, resource-optimised public service.”

The statement added: “The Bureau, in turn, embraces this opportunity to lead by example. As the regulatory authority for public procurement in Nigeria, BPP recognises the powerful signal such decisions send to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

“This acquisition exemplifies the principles that the Bureau advocates – preference for local content, sustainability, and value for money.

“Indeed, the ‘Nigeria First’ policy is not merely aspirational—it must be demonstrable in the choices made by public institutions.

“From procurement strategies to operational logistics, these choices must reflect a deliberate preference for Nigerian goods, services, and solutions, wherever they meet quality and performance requirements. The adoption of CNG-powered buses is a strategic step in that direction.

“The Bureau of Public Procurement remains committed to fostering a procurement culture that is economically empowering, environmentally responsible, and distinctly Nigerian.

“Through initiatives like this, we not only promote national interest but also create opportunities for innovation, investment, and sustainable growth.

“This moment is a strong statement—not just of inter-agency cooperation—but of principled leadership in public procurement.

“It is a reaffirmation of our resolve to place Nigeria first in the business of government, for the benefit of Nigerians today and generations to come.”

