NNPP faction to Kwankwaso: You’re free to join APC

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by Agbo Major has said the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is free to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The faction of the NNPP spoke in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Oginni Olaposi, to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos State.

The statement said: “Kwankwaso still insists he is a member of our party even after his expulsion for alleged anti-party activities.

“Kwankwaso did not only try to hijack the NNPP, but also made the party go through avoidable litigations.

“The NNPP logo that he changed to the Kwankwasiya Movement logo has just been changed to our logo by INEC, after years of controversy and litigations.

“We have reasons to doubt the ongoing propaganda that Ganduje left APC to enable an alleged negotiated arrangement with Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“It is on record that Ganduje once said that APC is always ready to pardon and accommodate defectors, even those who left its fold.

“We find it difficult to believe that Kwankwaso, who is still struggling to hijack the NNPP, is also negotiating to join the ruling party.

“Kwankwaso betrayed our trust in him by trying to hijack the party from its founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, who facilitated his free ticket for the 2023 presidential election.”

