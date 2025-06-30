Heavy security at PDP secretariat as NEC meeting holds today

A heavy security presence has been deployed at the Wadata Plaza, the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, as two rival factions of the party prepare to hold parallel meetings, a National Executive Committee (NEC) session, and an expanded national caucus.

The PDP is currently embroiled in a deepening crisis, with two factions of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) holding parallel meetings.

One faction, led by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, has announced an expanded caucus meeting, while another group, led by Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, insists that the NEC meeting will proceed as scheduled.

Personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been deployed to the area to manage any potential breakdown of law and order.

Access to the secretariat has been heavily restricted, as security operatives have mounted barricades using traffic cones and patrol vehicles, while armed officers monitor the premises in anticipation of protests or confrontation between opposing factions.

