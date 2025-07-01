Lagos joins African Cultural Festival to drive tourism, deepen diaspora ties 

The Lagos State Government has announced a strategic partnership with African Cultural Festival ahead of its 2025 edition.

The international cultural exchange themed, “Africa to the World: Culture, Creativity, and Collaboration,” will begin with countdown activities across Lagos in July, and lead up to a major festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on September 19 and 20.

Speaking on the initiative, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, said the collaboration is necessary to keep reinforcing Lagos’ global cultural presence while deepening diaspora engagement and economic impact.

“Our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sees the festival as aligned with our administration’s THEMES+ agenda, particularly around economic diversification and cultural diplomacy, which is why he approved our participation.

“While it may appear to be a festival of colours, we see beyond that. We see the opportunities it presents to tell our stories and secure a seat among global cultural hubs.

”I can assure you that this platform is a catalyst for lasting socio-economic transformation. We aim to strengthen diaspora participation, because building the Africa of our dreams demands unity, purpose, and commitment from Africans and all who believe in her future,” Aregbe stated.

According to Aregbe, Lagos would be represented by a delegation of creatives, entrepreneurs, and innovators passionate about culture and its global relevance.

The 2025 festival is expected to attract African and diaspora leaders, United States legislators, global creatives, and stakeholders across culture, media, and enterprise.

Cultural icons such as Nike Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery and Miss Phipps, living embodiments of African wisdom will be honoured during the ‘Celebrating African Elders’ event.

Festival highlights include the Africa Arise Leadership Summit, ACF Marketplace, Taste of Africa, African I-D-E-N-T-I-T-Y Exhibition, NextGen Connect Youth Forum, African Diaspora Summit, ACF runway, and the official launch of Duduplugs.

Duduplugs platform is also expected to boost tourism interest in Lagos beginning next year. The aim of this innovation hub is to connect Africa’s creative and economic sectors to global opportunities.

One of the festival’s highlight, African I-D-E-N-T-I-T-Y Exhibition, will spotlight African heritage through storytelling, visual arts, and film.

The African Cultural Festival is spearheaded by ACI Entertainment, with operations in Lagos and Pennsylvania, and a vision to elevate Africa’s creative economy on the global stage.

