2023: MC Oluomo promised us N1.5m for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu campaign — Veteran Nollywood actor

A veteran Nollywood actor, Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, popularly known as Lalude, has said that the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, promised some celebrities N1.5 million each to campaign for the then candidates of the All Progressives Congress for the presidency and governorship elections of Lagos State in the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The veteran Nollywood actor made the promise, which he said was not was not kept by MC Oluomo, when he featured on a podcast: “Beyond the Fame.”

According to Lalude, he and other actors, including comedian Ganiu “Alapini” Nofiu, were lodged in a hotel and made to campaign for weeks without proper compensation.

According to him, they initially received N10,000 daily for feeding, but even that was stopped abruptly.

He added: “We were camped for seven weeks.

“We trekked long distances every day while MC Oluomo followed us in his car.

“In the end, we were abandoned.

Also Read:

“We finished the work and no dime was given to us.

“Is it good?

“It was MC who called us.

“MC promised me and Alapini.

“He asked us to demand for whatever we wanted.

“We did but we got nothing up till date.

“He took us to where we lodged to campaign for the president.

“He promised to give us N1.5 million each.

“Whoever is behind these misdeeds will not prosper.

“I know they will still come to us by 2027 and we are waiting for them.”

Post Views: 25