MUSWEN congratulates Babalakin at 65

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria has congratulated the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services (BASL), operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 on his 65th birthday.

In a statement jointly signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo and Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, President and Executive Secretary respectively, on Tuesday, MUSWEN lauded Babalakin, who is the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, for “his enduring legacy of integrity, excellence, and service to humanity.”

The statement, titled “MUSWEN hails Dr Wale Babalakin at 65”, reads:

“The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) extends its heartfelt congratulations to its esteemed Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, OFR, as he celebrates his 65th birthday today, July 1, 2025.

“Dr. Babalakin, a distinguished legal luminary, philanthropist and visionary leader, has been an exemplary figure in both public and private spheres.

“His unwavering commitment to the advancement of education, community development, and the promotion of unity within the Muslim Ummah and beyond is truly commendable.

“As the Chairman of MUSWEN’s Board of Trustees, his leadership has been instrumental in steering the organization toward achieving its objectives of fostering peace, progress, and socio-economic development in South West Nigeria.

Also Read:

“On this momentous occasion, we celebrate not only Dr. Babalakin’s remarkable life but also his enduring legacy of integrity, excellence, and service to humanity.

“His contributions to the legal profession, business, and philanthropy continue to inspire countless individuals and communities.

“MUSWEN prays that Almighty Allah grants Dr. Babalakin long life, continued good health, wisdom, and strength to carry on his noble endeavors.

“May his life remain a source of blessing to his family, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large.

“We join his family, friends, and associates in celebrating this milestone and wish him many more years of impactful service and fulfillment.”

Post Views: 15