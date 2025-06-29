IviTrybe Hearts spreads joy, support at Little Saints Orphanage

In a heartwarming demonstration of corporate social responsibility and community impact, IviTrybe Hearts, a key initiative driven by members of IviTrybe – a vibrant group of budding marketing communications specialists – visited the Little Saints Orphanage, Akowonjo branch, Lagos State.

The visit, part of IviTrybe’s ongoing commitment to societal betterment, was significantly supported by Pladis Foods Nigeria, which generously donated gift items and products.

IviTrybe is a social responsibility initiative of IVI PR, a dynamic public relations agency dedicated to not only elevating brands but also fostering positive societal impact.

This initiative provides focused practical training covering brand strategy and public relations, directly addressing the critical issue of insufficiently skilled manpower within Nigeria’s Public Relations industry.

Through the #IviTrybeHearts programme, the group channels its growing expertise into meaningful community engagement.

During the visit to the orphanage, the IviTrybe Hearts team dedicated the day to creating a memorable and impactful experience for the children.

Activities included extensive bonding and interaction sessions, where members engaged in games and companionship, fostering an atmosphere of joy and connection.

Also Read:

Essential items were donated to support the orphanage’s daily needs, and motivational talks were delivered, inspiring the children with words of encouragement and hope for their futures.

Busari Toheeb Dolapo, IviTrybe Coordinator and spokesperson for the project, underscored the essence of the visit, stating: “For whom much is given, much is expected.

“We have been empowered through knowledge and mentorship at IVI PR, and it’s only right that we channel that privilege into making a difference.

“The smiles on the children’s faces today reminded us why giving back is non-negotiable.”

The management of Little Saints Orphanage expressed profound gratitude for the support and the tangible impact of the donations, emphasising how such gestures significantly improve the lives and spirits of the children under their care.

Through impactful initiatives like IviTrybe Hearts, IviTrybe continues to exemplify how youth-led action, empowered by practical training and a strong sense of responsibility, can effectively shape communities and enrich lives for the better.

IVI PR is a dynamic public relations agency committed to elevating brands and fostering positive societal impact through strategic communications and focused practical training programs like IviTrybe, which aims to bridge the skills gap in the Nigerian PR industry.

Post Views: 25