Olunloyo: Reverse your decision, Ibadan poly alumni beg Makinde

The Alumni of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to rescind his earlier decision on renaming the institution after the late former Governor of the state, Omololu Olunloyo.

This was contained in a statement released by its Acting National President, Akinloye Lawal, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde, during a commendation service held in honour of late Olunloyo, announced the renaming of the institution, which had generated heated arguments.

Lawal said The Polytechnic, Ibadan has become a world-class institution with recognition worldwide in the last 50 years.00

He stressed that the institution needed no introduction in the comity of the academic world, noting that it would be a disservice to the entire Yoruba race if such an Octopus institution was renamed and started battling for recognition in the comity of tertiary institutions.

The alumni lamented that old students of the institutions in Nigeria and abroad would definitely face daunting challenges on many fronts in the verification of certificates, transcripts, and allied requests all over the world.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan, is a brand name that should not be wished away. The institution is a legacy of the entire Western region which Governor Makinde should consider millions of Nigerians, whose sentimental attachments to “The Polytechnic, Ibadan” and the image as well as the brand name that will be lost as a result of changing its name.

“Even the unnecessary cost of changing the records and documents of the institution will be enormous at this moment of economic downturn. If this honour was done to Olunloyo in recognition of his being the first Principal of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, for a period of less than six months, and Your Excellency believed that he should be honoured, it should be based on logical facts and proper analysis, not emotion.

“We acknowledged the contributions of Olunloyo to The Polytechnic, Ibadan, but we cherished the brand name of the institution that has stood the test of time. Your Excellency, being an alumnus of the famous University of Lagos and an ‘Akokite’ you know that it is only a Hall of Residence- Eni Njoku Hall- that was named after the 1st Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG and also at the University of Ibadan, it was only a Hall of Residence- Mellanby Hall- that was named after the first Principal of University of Ibadan.

“Naming any of our hostels or even our famous faculty of Engineering after Olunloyo is a good alternative that will not affect the brand name or image of TPI. We implore you to please find something within or outside The Polytechnic, Ibadan to name after Olunloyo, as one will just downgrade the status of this institution of international repute that is very dear to the hearts of most of us who were opportuned to have passed through it.”

It added, “Nigerians appealed to President Goodluck Jonathan to rescind his decision to rename the University of Lagos after Bashorun Moshood Abiola, and he listened. Ibadans appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give an Ibadanman the opportunity to be the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan after 73 years of its existence on our land; he agreed.

“We, the National Executive Council, The Polytechnic, Ibadan Alumni Association, on behalf of all past and current students of this great institution, appeal to Your Excellency to please have a rethink on the issue of this change of name.”

