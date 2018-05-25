Brazil plans attack shake-up 

Willian played with the two star strikers for about one hour on Thursday at the Granja Comary ground in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s second pre-World Cup training session featured Willian in attack alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, a hint that coach Tite might change his starting line-up.

Tite did not use his starting midfield to play with the trio.

He also used defenders Marquinhos and Miranda during the entire hour, suggesting former captain Thiago Silva will be on the bench for the moment.