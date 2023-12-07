Brain drain, emigration contributing to Nigeria’s underdevelopment – JAMB Boss

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Wednesday said that the emigration of Nigerians to developed countries contributed to the underdevelopment of the country.

Oloyede made the assertion at the 17th Convocation lecture of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The lecture was titled: “Mainstreaming Uncertainty: Getting Ready for the University of Life.”

Oloyede said that the movement of skilled and unskilled labour to advanced countries was denying the country the tools for the process of positive change and development in Nigeria.

He said: “There is nothing wrong with one making aspirations and having the ambition to better one’s life, but the economic effects on the nation are indeed unfortunate.

“The collective output of our economy is falling below that of other countries of the world in the world systems.

“Some sectors of the economy such as the banking and ICT sectors have suffered so much from the emigration of qualified professionals.

“We are now confronting a situation in which this phenomenon has increased national economic inefficiencies and underdevelopment.”

The JAMB Registrar said that Nigerians were moving away from the state of certainty to the world of uncertainty with the impression that the grass is greener outside.

Oloyede identified political uncertainty, economic uncertainty, security threats, social inequalities, ethnic and religious tension, as the dimensions of uncertainty in Nigeria

He said: “These uncertainties have led to wealth without work and knowledge without character; and they are the cause of social media addiction versus provocative social media practices.

“I urge the graduating students to face the uncertainty of life with courage, focus and hard work. Seek support and have proper education of what you want in life.

‘Mainstreaming uncertainty’ is about putting the unpredictability of the contemporary time into consideration while making plans and decisions,

“In the university of life, you have to be desirous, have a dream, be determined, disciplined and be dedicated to noble causes.”

Also speaking, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Chairman of the occasion, commended the management of NAU for the various innovations deployed to improve the institution.

“The five-year tenure of the Vice-Chancellor of NAU, Prof Charles Esimone, has not only been eventful but full of innovations and I want to urge the next Vice-Chancellor to keep the fire of development burning,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Esimone said that the essence of this year’s convocation lecture was to prepare young graduates for the challenges that lie in the outside world.