Borno orders closure of boarding schools

The Borno Government has directed the immediate closure of public boarding secondary schools, as part of measures to enhance security in schools.

Dr Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Bulama said that the measure was adopted at the end of an expanded Security Council meeting of security agencies, government and traditional leaders held on March 15.

He said: “All boarding secondary schools in the state with the exception of those in Maiduguri and Biu will until further notice be closed with immediate effect.

“Sequel to the unfortunate recent attack on Rann town in Kala-Balge Local Government Council by Boko Haram, urgent and immediate measures will be taken jointly by the Borno Government, the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to forestall future occurrences there and in other vulnerable communities.

“Elaborate security, infrastructure, personnel and logistics arrangements will be put in place preparatory to the imminent return of Internally Displaced Persons to Bama, Gwoza and Dikwa local government areas and the subsequent return of their Royal Highnesses to their respective domains.

“To speedily establish structures of civil authority; local government councils, para-military agencies, the judiciary and traditional institutions, as pre-requisite to relocating IDPs to their places of origin.”

He also disclosed that the council had approved the re-opening of Maiduguri-Bama-Banki Road for public and commercial purposes on March 24.

He added that the council also called for improved synergy between the military, other security agencies and community leaders to enhance intelligence gathering.

He said: “The Nigerian Armed Forces are implored to encourage senior military officers in command positions to closely liaise and synergise with traditional rulers in their areas of operation and also endeavour to regularly attend the meetings of the security committees at local government levels.”

The commissioner warned that Boko Haram collaborators would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

He announced that effective measures would be implemented to check the menace of illicit drug abuse, warning that drug peddlers would face the wrath of the law.

Bulama said: “All stakeholders will be mobilise and sensitise to squarely address the problem. The State Drug Abuse Committee will be reactivated and reconstituted without delay.

“Intensive and sustained media campaign against the dangers of illicit drug peddling and illegal consumption will be mounted.

“All premises where the illegal consumption of alcohol, illicit drugs, substances and other vices detrimental to the moral well-being and security of society take place, especially in the Galadima area of Maiduguri metropolis will be closed immediately.”