Beware of anti-graft laws, ICPC advises NDDC Staff

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has advised staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission to guard against falling foul of anti-graft laws by keeping abreast of the relevant statutes guiding the conduct of public servants.

The ICPC Zonal Commissioner for Rivers and Bayelsa States, Ekere Usiere, gave the admonition on Wednesday.

Usiere spoke during a Workforce Sensitisation Exercise organised by the NDDC at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She commended the NDDC and its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit for sponsoring the sensitisation exercise under the theme: “Understanding the Offences and Penalties Under the ICPC Act 2000.”

Usiere acknowledged the critical role played by the NDDC in intervening to solve the socio-economic challenges of the Niger Delta region, noting that it was necessary to undertake periodic sensitisation of staff as an antidote to corrupt practices.

In his remarks, the NDDC’s Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, stressed the need to always take measures to tackle corrupt practices and entrench transparency in public service.

Ogbuku observed that the sensitisation exercise was part of the efforts to enhance the service delivery of the Commission.

The NDDC boss, who was represented by the Director II, Administration and Human Resources, Patrick Obayelu, noted that the new Board and Management of the Commission would spare no effort to ensure that ethics and values were maintained in the interventionist agency.

He charged the staff to imbibe honesty and transparency in the discharge of their duties to the Commission and the people of the Niger Delta region.

In a keynote presentation, the Head Legal Department of the ICPC in Rivers State, Dr. Agada Akogwu, urged the NDDC to strengthen its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit to effectively serve as the conscience of the Commission.

He said that the unit should set up a system that would continuously study and review corruption-prone processes and procedures and develop a code of ethics or conduct, including corruption prevention guidelines for staff.

Akogwu said: “Every public servant should take the ICPC Act as a bible and internalise all its tenets.

“That is why NDDC deserves commendation for organising a sensitisation programme for its staff.”