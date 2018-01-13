Benue killings: I-G Seeks cooperation of community leaders

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has called for cooperation of community leaders with the police to provide adequate security in their areas.

A statement by the Deputy Force spokesman, SP Aremu Adeniran, said Idris made the call at the Internally Displaced Persons camp on Saturday in Gbagjimba, Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

He assured the Community Leaders as well as the IDPs of adequate security.

The police boss admonished them to cooperate with police by giving useful and timely information.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the I -G to move to Benue to control the crisis.

NAN also reports that 73 persons were killed on New Year by herdsmen in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue.