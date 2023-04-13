Bayern Munich emerging as favourites to sign Osimhen

Bayern Munich have reportedly moved to the head of the queue for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old Nigerians international has been in impressive form for his Italian club during the 2022-23 campaign.

He featured on 29 occasions in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and registering five assists.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs to be linked with the Nigeria international, who has two years left to run on his contract in Naples.

However, according to German journalist, Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have moved into a strong position when it comes to the race for his signature in the upcoming market.

Plettenberg claims that Osimhen is keen to make the move to Allianz Arena this summer, while senior figures at Bayern are huge admirers of the forward, who has 21 Serie A goals this term.

“News #Osimhen: The 24 y/o top striker would definitely join Bayern in summer! Confirmed again and today. Bayern bosses like him a lot,” read a tweet from the journalist.

“His management and the player are aware of it. More talks could follow in the next weeks. It’s all about the price – and [Thomas] Tuchel.”

Osimhen is believed to be valued by Napoli in excess of £100 million, while the player recently expressed his happiness with the Italian giants, who are 16 points clear of second-placed Lazio at the top of the Serie A table and present in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Bayern have also been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, but the German champions appear to have switched their interest to Osimhen.

The Nigerian international made the move to Napoli from Lille in September 2020, and he has represented the Serie A team on 91 occasions, scoring 53 goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

Man United continue to be heavily linked with Osimhen, but the club’s plans for the summer transfer window are allegedly ‘in limbo’ due to their ownership situation.

Chelsea, meanwhile, look set to miss out on Champions League football for next season, sitting 11th in the Premier League table, 16 points off the top four, which would likely cost them the chance to sign the Nigeria international.

Bayern currently lead the Bundesliga table after 27 matches of the season, but they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (17), Jamal Musiala (15), Leroy Sane (13), Serge Gnabry (12) and Sadio Mane (11) have all hit double figures for Bayern this season in terms of goals, but the club are yet to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona last summer.