Eleven days after their wedding, Salman Hassan from Itas Gadau in Bauchi State, has stabbed her husband, Mohammed Mustapha, to death over sex.

The 18-year-old wife narrated the details of the event that led to the killing of her husband to newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday.

Hassan, who was paraded alongside other suspects at the Police Headquarters, said: “We were married and we loved each other.

“After 11 days of our marriage, he came to sleep with me but I refused.

“He hit me and I took a knife and stabbed him.

“I never meant to kill him.

“I only wanted to threaten him.

“It was a small stab and I did not know he would die.

“I am in great pain.

“I am bitter.

“I don’t know what will happen to me.”

The Commissioner, Bauchi State Police Command, Phillip Maku, said the incident occurred on April 24, 2020.

Maku said one Hauna Musa reported the incident at Itas-Gadau Police Division, after which the suspect was arrested.

He said Mustapha sustained serious injury and was rushed to the General Hospital, Itas-Gadau for treatment, where he was confirmed dead.

He said: “The suspect was arrested and she confessed to the crime.

“Exhibit recovered from the suspect was a knife.”