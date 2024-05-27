Bandits kill 11 in Katsina communities – Police

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 11 persons by bandits that invaded three villages in Bakori Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement issued in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sadiq-Aliyu was reacting to a report claiming that 40 people were killed by the invaders.

Sadiq-Aliyu said: “We are aware of a misleading report making the rounds, especially on Facebook, that bandits attacked three villages in Bakori and killed 40 people.

“The command wishes to categorically debunk this claim as misleading, and set the record straight.

“On May 25, 2024, bandits launched an attack on Unguwar Lamido village in Bakori where they shot and killed 11 people.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Bakori, on receiving the information, quickly mobilised operatives and rushed to the scene where they successfully restored normalcy and prevented further losses.”

Sadiq-Aliyu urged members of the public to disregard the false report and warned against circulating unverified news.

He advised members of the public to always verify information through official channels before sharing as the spread of false information could cause panic, fear and unnecessary tension.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, A. A. Musa, as condoling friends and families of the victims, while condemning the attack.

He said: “The commissioner has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and deployed additional personnel to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner has also urged anyone with useful information that will assist the investigation to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The investigation is ongoing; the command is working closely with relevant stakeholders and members of the community to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.”