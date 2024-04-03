Backwardness and development: A choice, not destiny, by Adebanji Dada

The narrative of a nation’s development is often woven by the choices it makes. This is particularly true when it comes to leadership. Look at the success stories of South Korea, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. These nations, once considered less fortunate, achieved remarkable progress under visionary leaders who prioritised national development over personal gain.

Development requires more than just a single charismatic figure. It thrives on a foundation of strong political institutions.

This means dismantling godfatherism, where a select few control political processes, and fostering transparent internal democracy within political parties.

Unfortunately, the current perception in our country is that access to government programmes, employment and contracts hinges on knowing “the right people”. This stifles true development. A nation where opportunity isn’t equally distributed cannot reach its full potential.

Building a society where everyone can thrive starts with awareness. We need a robust civic education system that fosters a deeper understanding of the social contract between citizens and the government. Citizens must realise that politicians are not doling out favours, but fulfilling their obligations. They are accountable to us, not the other way around. Here, civil society organisations have a crucial role to play – educating citizens and holding politicians responsible.

Ultimately, the kind of leadership we have is a reflection of ourselves. Our actions, or inaction, determine their fate. As Nigeria navigates the coming political realignment, the choice is ours: stagnation or advancement. Let us choose leaders who prioritize the collective good, dismantle the barriers to equal opportunity, and create a society where everyone can contribute to, and benefit from, progress. This is the future we deserve.

. Dada, a Legal Practitioner and Advocate of Rule of Law and Human Dignity, writes from Abuja, Nigeria.