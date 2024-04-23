Atiku visits suspended Sen. Ningi, says National Assembly, others must be strengthened

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the country’s institutions, especially the National Assembly, needed to be strengthened in order for democracy to survive and thrive in Nigeria.

He said this when he visited in his Abuja residence the representative of Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi.

The Eagle Online recalls that Ningi was suspended by the Senate over allegations that the 2024 Budget was padded.

The suspension is to last for three months.

Abubakar said during the visit: “The integrity of public institutions, especially such as the National Assembly, is a mirror to how the interests of the masses are preserved and protected in a democracy.

“This agitation did not start just recently.

“It started during the military era.

“And it is essential that public institutions, especially the National Assembly, do not become a tool in the hands of oppressive governments.

“By our visitation today, we have come to show solidarity with Distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi and to also pass a message to those who see public office as an instrument to oppress the people, that Senator Ningi is not alone in this struggle.

“In fact, the entire people of Nigeria and friends of Nigeria in the international community are behind our drive to cleanse Nigeria of oppressive nuances of people in positions of authority.”

Also Read:

Responding, Ningi, until his suspension the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, thanked Abubakar and his delegation for the visit and for choosing to take a stand on the side of the masses.

He said: “The struggle that we are in today is to make sure that whichever political party is in power and whoever is in the position of public office, the interests of the masses must remain sacrosanct and insulated from the whims of any one individual, no matter how highly placed.”