Atiku/Okowa: Nigeria bigger than individual, party — Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State says the Nigeria project is greater than any individual’s ambition or political party.

Soludo said this when the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, visited him.

The former Vice President visited Soludo with his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and members of his campaign council at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka on Thursday.

Abubakar was in Anambra State for the launch of his presidential campaign.

Soludo said the business of building Nigeria was bigger than any politician.

He commended Abubakar for coming to the state to canvas for votes, saying that Anambra State and South East remain home to all Nigerians.

He urged him to explain to the electorate how he intends to fix the country’s multiple challenges, if elected.

He said that politics is about development, adding: “Reconciliation and Reconstruction is what we have not come to terms with.

“The federal highways constructed in the Shagari era are no longer passable.

“My administration is already spending a few billions on federal roads.

“The bottom line is that we want to change the life of the average citizen, our people are all ears.

“We pray for you, for Nigeria and wish you the very best of luck.”

Abubakar said the courtesy call on the Governor was to inform him of his presence in Anambra State.

He said his relationship with Soludo was beyond partisan politics, but a commitment to undertake reforms in the nation’s economy.

He said: “There should be a consensus on how we move forward and I consider Soludo as a partner in that respect.

“In spite of our different political affiliations, there should be some core values we should agree to, toward the development of our country.

“I thank Soludo for going beyond party politics.

“He did not shut the gate against us.

“We are all partners in our reform agenda as far as Nigeria is concerned.”





