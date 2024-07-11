Assembly bans exorcism, cautions pastors against fake prophecies

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly on Wednesday adopted a motion banning the practice of exorcism under religious guise by “men of God” in Izziland in Ebonyi State.

Exorcism is the act of spiritual cleansing and driving away evil spirit and witchcraft from a person or object.

The motion was sponsored under matters of urgent public importance by Godwin Abiri, the representative of Izzi West State Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

Highlighting on the motion, he said exorcism had become a highly disturbing incident in his constituency and Izziland in general.

Abiri said: “Mr Speaker, colleagues, permit me to bring to the knowledge of this honourable house the highly disturbing incidence of threats to lives, destruction of property, looting and causing breakdown of law and order in my constituency.

Also Read:

“The crisis at Agharaoza village, Ndi-Ebo Ezzainyimagu in Izzi Local Government is allegedly occasioned by the prophecy/activities of the so-called man of God, Prophet Ubadimma (real name not known).

“The youths of Agharaoza village, according to a reliable source, allegedly hired one Prophet Ubadimma and his cohorts recently for a spiritual cleansing to fish out witches and wizards in their village.

“He came and prophesied that one Chief John Ekpono and others tied the destinies of the youths of the village, which was the reason nobody is progressing, while Ekpono and his children are the only rich people in the village.

“This prophesy ignited unimaginable tension as youths of the village went on rampage, destroying Ekpono’s houses, that of his three wives, looted all his property, including cash.”

Abiri said that roads leading to the village were blocked, and ditches dug to prevent movement of people in and out.

The lawmaker said the timely intervention of the Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area, Steve Nwankpa, saved the situation as Ekpono and all his family members were rescued.

He disclosed that the entire members of the family were now taking refuge at Abakaliki and youths suspected to be involved in the crisis were arrested.

“Ubadimma and his accomplice fled to an unknown destination,” Abiri said.

He said that fake prophets had taken advantage of the gullibility of people to desecrate the land, thereby jeopardising the developmental strides of Governor Francis Nwifuru in the rural communities.

He added that such barbaric incidence had been a sad occurrence in so many communities in Izzi and other areas of the state and implored his colleagues to support the motion.

Abiri added: “Mr. Speaker and colleagues, if urgent steps are not taken to stop all those fake prophets of doom who capitalise on the gullibility of our people to wreak havoc in our communities, their activities will desecrate the land.

“Mr. Speaker, from the foregoing, I rise to move a motion that fake prophets like Ubadimma, his cohorts and their activities, including prophecy, be banned henceforth throughout the three local government areas of Izziland.

“That any village or community, which may wish to engage the activity of any pastor henceforth, must get the approval from the LGA Chairman, the Development Center Coordinator, the President of the town union, and the document duly signed by the village head and the stakeholders.

“I further urge my honourable colleagues to throw their weights behind this all-important motion to enthrone peace and harmony in our rural areas.

“I so move.”

Kingsley Ikoro, Leader of the House, supported the motion and expressed displeasure that the property of Chief Ekpono was vandalised.

He described Prophet Ubadimma as the real wizard in the community and enjoined the security agencies to do the needful by arresting the perpetrators.

Ikoro said: “Mr. Speaker and my colleagues, we see the type of sad circumstances we found ourselves because I do not see where a man who is in the village, who does nothing as a youth, who wakes up in the morning and does not go to work claims that his destinies are tied.

“Who tied your destiny when you do not work?

“You cannot give what you don’t have.

“You will not earn if you don’t work.

“I am totally in line with this motion, although sad, because a man’s wealth, building, all have been destroyed.

“Mr. Speaker, colleagues, the Prophet Ubadimma is the actual witch and wizard all joined together, because I do not see where you go to claim that the entire community, that a man has tied their destinies.

“It is very sad.

“I will say that the security should do the needful by fishing out the perpetrators of this criminal act and make sure that they rebuild and restore the wealth and property they destroyed.”

Moses Odunwa, Speaker of the House, put the motion to voice vote and members overwhelmingly voted in support.

Post Views: 0