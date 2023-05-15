Assault of Policeman: Seun Kuti handcuffed after reporting to police + Video, photos

Popular Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has reported himself to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, accompanied by his lawyer, for assaulting an Inspector of Police.

It will be recalled that a viral video surfaced online on Saturday showing where the singer repeatedly slapped the Inspector.

But rather than retaliate, the Inspector of Police kept mute and accepted the assault.

The video caused a riot on the social media, with angry Nigerians calling for the arrest and prosecution of Kuti.

Information also revealed that his lawyer, Femi Falana, had stated that his client will report himself to the police today.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who took to his Twitter handle to state that Kuti reported himself moments ago, tweeted: “Popular Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative.

“He has been placed under arrest in line with the law.

“The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

As at press time, Kuti had been moved in for interrogation in handcuff.

This was confirmed by both video and photographs available.

He has since been moved to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command in Panti, Yaba for the interrogation.