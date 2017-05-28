Arsenal will spew blood for Wenger – Iwobi

LATEST NEWS:
Alex-Iwobi.jpg
'There won't be a single player in our dressing room next season who will not fight for him. We'd run through brick walls for the boss. I'm pleased because he really is Mr Arsenal, isn't he? He has made it the great institution it is today.'

Alex Iwobi has claimed every Arsenal player was pleased to see manager Arsene Wenger sign a new contract with the club and is determined to fight for his reputation next season.

The Frenchman agreed a two-year extension to his contract last week despite increasing calls from fans for him to bring his 21-year tenure at the club to an end.

After winning the FA Cup for a record seventh time, however, Iwobi says the players are ready to give everything they have got to make sure Wenger secures another Premier League title before retirement.

He said: ‘I’m backing Arsene Wenger to win the league title at Arsenal again.

‘There won’t be a single player in our dressing room next season who will not fight for him. We’d run through brick walls for the boss. I’m pleased because he really is Mr Arsenal, isn’t he? He has made it the great institution it is today.’

Having finished fifth in the Premier League for the first time under Wenger, a number of fans argued that the club has continued a spiralling decline since their last title triumph 13 years ago.

But Iwobi pointed towards Wenger’s stunning record in the FA Cup as a reason why he deserved to continue at the Emirates Stadium.

He continued: ‘Unfortunately, he has not tasted a Premier League title since 2004, but look what he has achieved in his time here.

‘Even last weekend, he became the manager who has won the FA Cup seven times — more than any other.

‘I’m happy he’s staying — so are the rest of the lads — because it’s good for the club, good for the team.’


