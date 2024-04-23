Arsenal, Chelsea London derby to air on GOtv

Arsenal will aim to go three points clear at the top of the table when they host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium for one of their two derbies for the week.

The English Premier League London derby match will be broadcast live on GOtv today (Tuesday).

The Gunners bounced back from their title setback when they defeated Wolverhampton 0-2 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday to keep their title hopes alive.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard’s strike resuscitated Arsenal’s ambition ahead of the crucial London derby against Chelsea.

Tune in GO Premier League (ch 66) at 8pm on Tuesday to watch.

Mikel Arteta’s men overturned a two-goal deficit to secure a draw at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture.

Mikhailo Mudryk had opened the scoring for the blues, while Cole Palmer doubled the team’s lead from the spot.

Declan Rice pulled one back for Arsenal, before Leandro Trossard found the equaliser.

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from their FA Cup semi-final disappointment from the past weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino may be without talisman Cole Palmer who is reportedly ill and absent from training.

The Argentine, however, believes the team is capable of defeating Arsenal regardless of Palmer’s availability.

Pochettino said at the pre-match press conference: “We will see tomorrow morning.

“Today, I don’t believe he can be involved.

“Even if he will be good tomorrow, he may not be in a condition to play.

Also Read:

“With and without him, we believe we can win.

“The most important is the team and collective.”

Stay connected to catch up on exciting Premier League games as the season draws to a thrilling close.

Download MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, reconnect or upgrade your package.

You can also download the GOtv Stream app for nonstop sporting action.