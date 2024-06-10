Army foil kidnap attempt, rescue victims in Ughelli North

Troops of the Nigerian Army on surveillance patrol foiled a kidnap attempt by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Oviri-Ogor community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

One of the rescued victims who identified himself as Comrade Ekiyor Andrew said, “We were kidnapped along Ughelli Patani road, they butcher some of the passengers and the driver of the bus is still missing.

“They took some of our phones and money but thank God for the Nigerian soldiers that came to rescue us alive, some people are still missing but I know they will be rescued.”

Confirming the development on its official X handle, the Nigerian Army said, “In a remarkable display of bravery, troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for internal security duties successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt by a suspected terrorist group along the Ughelli-Patani Road in Delta State.

“The troops’ swift response to a distress call resulted in the rescue of passengers who had been kidnapped while traveling in a commercial bus.

“The troops upon receiving the distress call, rapidly mobilized and confronted the terrorists, who were armed with assorted weapons.

“A fierce firefight ensued, compelling the terrorists to abandon their captives and flee the scene.

“The rescued passengers have been taken into safe custody, where they are receiving necessary care and support. Meanwhile, the troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists.”