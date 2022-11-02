Applicant in court over alleged attempt to steal a car

An applicant, Yusuf Isah, was docked in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly attempting to steal a car at Garki shopping plaza.

The police charged Isah, who is of no fixed address, with attempt to commit an offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the matter was reported at the FCT Area Command by a team of Police officers attached to Garki Division.

Osho told the court that on September 14, the defendant went to Garki Shopping plaza’s parking lot, and used a master key to open a car.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant moved the car away from where it was parked to another space, where he was sighted and arrested by the police team in Garki.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of Section 95 of the Penal Code.

He said during police investigation, a lot of master keys were found in his possession, the defendant confessed to the crime, but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Hassan Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Mohammed ordered that the address, National ID card or driver’s licence of the surety must be verified by an officer of the court.

He adjourned the case until November 10, for further mention.





