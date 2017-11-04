APC UK condoles with Tinubu, family on son’s death

The All Progressives Congress in the United Kingdom has commiserated with the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the loss of his first son, Jide.

In a statement signed by Jacob Ogunseye, the party expressed shock over the death of Jide.

It said: “The death of Jide came to us a rude shock; we are pained by this loss and pray that the Almighty God will give our leader and his family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“This untimely death of our leader’s son came as a surprise to us, this was never anticipated, and we know God himself will comfort Asiwaju and the family.

“A good soul has stopped breathing and ascended to heaven, we have parted with our brother, we collectively share in this pain.”