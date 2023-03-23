APC probes ex-Governor over alleged anti-party activities

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has inaugurated a five-man committee to investigate alleged anti-party activities against Senator Danjuma Goje during the 2023 general election.

Tanimu Abdullahi, Chairman, APC Kashere Ward, stated this in Kashere, Akko Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Abdullahi, who spoke when the committee was inaugurated, said the inauguration was in compliance with the party’s constitution, which provided for fairness and justice.

He said Goje, a former Governor of the state, and his supporters were suspected to have assisted an opposition party in the state during the just concluded election.

He said: “During the just concluded election, it is unfortunate that Danjuma Goje and his supporters engaged in anti-party and we are all witnesses.

“He gave directive to some party members to vote a different party and he went ahead to even give money to that course.

“He is supposed to be an example having benefitted from the party for a long time but he went against our party.

“This is unfortunate.”

Abdullahi the committee was given 14 days to submit its recommendations to the party at the ward level for necessary action.

He added: “The committee is expected to uncover all those involved and would apply the provisions of the party constitution based on its findings.”

The Ward Chairman said the inauguration of the committee was also in the spirit of ensuring due process, fairness and justice in line with the party’s constitution.