The All Progressives Congress has begun moves to reconcile its aggrieved members across the five states of the South East geo-political zone of the country.

Dr Emeka Wogu, Chairman of its Reconciliation, Peace, Strengthening and Repositioning Committee said in Enugu on Thursday that the move was to strengthen and reposition the party in the zone.

Wogu made this known after the inaugural sitting of the 13-member committee on Thursday.

He said: “The APC South-East zone gave us the mandate to reconcile and make peace with a view of strengthening and repositioning the party in the whole of South-East.

“Taking into consideration that certain members of our party felt so dissatisfied with the process of congresses, primaries and the main elections, they felt aggrieved and that is the reason why this committee was set-up.”

According to him, the committee will speak to authority and speak truth to leaders of the party on the need to reconcile and ensure that APC remains `one-big-family’ just as its logo the broom depicts.

He said: “We have agreed that every state should come with its peculiarities or what led to the disorganisation and lack of peace in their states.

“And at the end of the day, we will distill issues and visit all the states.

“We will also visit our leaders in the states and speak truth to them and find a way of repositioning the party in the South-East to face the evolving realities of political dialectics of our party and of our country.

“So that by 2023, we will be in a position to win the elections that we couldn’t win because of internal wrangling, which led to certain sabotages against our party.

“So in 2023, we will do well and then, we will look at all positions available in this country, not limited to only National Assembly and Governorship but including the big one (presidency), we need to go for it, negotiate for it and become relevant.”

Wogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, noted that the assignment of the committee was enormous.

But he said that with the caliber of its members, it would work hard and deliver on its mandate unbiased and without fear or favour.

The chairman said that the committee was congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on their successful swearing-in, adding that the committee would continue to give full support to their people-oriented administration.

He added: “The party must be united and strong here in the South-East to support the tireless efforts of President Buhari meant to reposition the party as well as continue to deliver on his monumental development strides.

“We are resolute in supporting President Buhari and assisting him to achieve his positive desires by ensuring that South-East APC is peaceful to take over the whole political positions in the zone.”