APC Chairman allegedly attacks Commissioner over palliatives + Video

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for Akoko North West Ward 1 in Ondo State, Olumide Awolumate, popularly known as Cuba, has been accused of being behind the attack on the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Olubunmi Osadahun, over the distribution of palliatives occasioned by economic difficulties.

The Commissioner, who was attacked with chairs and tables as seen in a viral video, was subsequently hospitalised.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, Osadahun was attacked by people allegedly led by Awolumate in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

She was said to have been hit on the head by the different items thrown during the squabble over the distribution of the palliatives provided by the Federal Government.

