Anti-graft: ICPC’s new Secretary seeks staff’s cooperation

The newly-appointed Secretary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Clifford Oparaodu, has sought the cooperation of members of staff of the agency in the fight against corrupt practices in the country.

The new Secretary made the call when he took over from his predecessor, Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar.

ICPC Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The new Secretary said that working in ICPC is a “national call that requires honesty, mutual respect and partnership to take the commission to greater heights”.

READ ALSO:

FG will efficiently harness mineral resources for prosperity of Nigerians — Alake

Workers protest against Water Resources Permanent Secretary

Repair your car’s lighting defects to stay alive, FRSC urges motorists

He, therefore, urged all staff to form a bond of cooperation and support him to surmount challenges that may arise during the course of duty.

Oparaodu, at a brief handover ceremony witnessed by the management staff of ICPC in Abuja, expressed appreciation to Abubakar for facilitating a smooth transition, stating his desire to hit the ground running.

The outgoing Secretary to the commission in his remarks congratulated the incoming Secretary on his appointment and presented a dossier containing his handover notes.

Abubakar urged the management staff to give Oparaodu their full cooperation to ensure the success of the new administration.