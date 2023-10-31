Repair your car’s lighting defects to stay alive, FRSC urges motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command on Tuesday advised motorists to ensure that they have a functional lighting system in their cars during the ember months.

Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander, made the appeal to Nigerians through the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota.

He said repairing defects in the car lighting system could make the difference in staying alive before, during and after the ember months.

Uga added that motorists should also endeavour to drive to stay alive during the last four months of the year.

Ember months are a parlance used in Nigeria to indicate the final four months of the year: September, October, November and December.

Uga said: “Motorists should work on any defects in their cars at this time, and ensure they drive to stay alive by obeying all traffic rules and regulations.

“Additionally, motorists should refrain from excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as it is only the living that celebrate yuletide.”

The Sector Commander enjoined the motoring public to roll over the projections and plans that they had been unable to accomplish in 2023 to 2024.

He admonished motorists against overloading and travelling at night to prevent avoidable crashes.

NAN.