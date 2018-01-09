Anambra Central Senatorial poll: Obiano mobilises support for Umeh

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has urged party faithful to vote massively for Chief Victor Umeh, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, in Saturday’s Anambra Central Senatorial District election.

Obiano, who made the call at a campaign rally in Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area on Tuesday, said “a victory would further project APGA as a party to beat”.

According to him, there is no going back on the movement of the party in the South-East and other parts of the country.

The governor said Umeh would ensure effective representation for the people at the Senate if he was elected.

In a remark, the wife of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu, commended party supporters for their support during the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

Ojukwu described the candidate as “the APGA’s number one foot soldier, who had fought for the survival of Ndigbo”.

On his part, Umeh promised that if elected, he would work closely with Obiano to ensure dividends of democracy to the people.

He said: “My mission is mostly to advance the party as well as the interest of the people of South-East at the National Assembly.’’

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Chairman of APGA in Anambra, Norbert Obi, said: “A victory in the senatorial election will pave way for the smooth entry of APGA into other states.”