The Nigeria Amputee Football Federation says it will kick start preparations for the 5th Cup of Africa Nations for Amputee Football with the forthcoming 2nd National Amputee Football championship.

The President of NAFF, Isah Suilaiman, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos that the championship would hold in the National Stadium, Lagos from June 16 to 19.

Suilaiman said the competition would feature teams from five states, while the technical committee would look out for capable footballers that would be in the national team for the continental competition.

He said: “The forthcoming national championship is solely aimed at identifying and selecting young, skillful and vibrant amputee footballers for the national team toward the Cup of Nations tournament.

“We decided to have a national championship because more players are coming up under their states team, and it is fundamental to give them opportunity to showcase their skills.

“Although, we have a national team but it’s not going to be automatic jersey qualification.

“All the footballers must prove their mettle and convince the technical committee before selection.”

Sulaiman added that national camp would follow suit to bring the selected footballers together, where the technical crew would do the needful to put the team in good shape.

The NAFF president, therefore, urged the national team players and aspiring footballers to put up their best, adding that the selection would be purely based on current forms, discipline and competency.

He said: “It’s going to be a back-to-back preparation as the national camp will follow because the team spirit must be built in the footballers so that they can have a common goal.

“Our mission is to have a team filled with goal driven footballers that will make us proud by lifting the tournament trophy in Angola, and on that note we stand, no compromise.”

NAN reports that Nigeria will feature alongside other African Amputee Football Nations in the 5th edition of CANAF holding in Angola in September.

CANAF, organised by Amputee Football Federation for Africa, is used to determine the best team on the continent and serves as part of qualifiers for amputee World Cup.

NAN.