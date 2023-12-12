Amotekun arrests three suspects over exhuming corpses from graves in Osun

The Western Nigeria Security Network (code named Amotekun Corps) in Osun, has arrested three suspects in connection with exhuming corpses from graves and removing body parts for rituals

This was contained in a statement by the Corps Spokesperson in Osun, Adeniyi Brown, on Tuesday, in Osogbo.

Brown said that the suspects, an automobile mechanic, 43; a driver, 56; and a native doctor, were all arrested by operatives of Amotekun in Iwo.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended following intelligence received in their despicable acts.

Brown said that when interrogated, the suspects made confessional statements that they exhume corpses from graves and sell the body parts for money making rituals.

He said that the Amotekun Commander in the state, retired Brigadier-General, Bashir Adewinmbi, had directed that the suspects should be transferred to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Brown quoted the Corps Commander as appealing to residents to be more security conscious and report any suspicious activity in their environment to security agencies.

”When you see something, please always say something,” Adewinmbi said.