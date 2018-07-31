Alleged threat to life: Kano State Deputy Governor petitions Police, DSS

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, has petitioned the State Police Command and Department of Security Service, DSS, over alleged threat to his life and plans to impeach him.

In a petition addressed to Kano State police Commissioner, Rabi’u Yusuf, Abubakar urged the state police command to strengthen security around him

Copies of the petition were sent to the AIG in charge of Zone I Kano and the State Director of the DSS.

He said: “I am compelled to write and inform you that, there is a serious security threat to my life and that of my immediate family as a result of the recent political happenings in the state.

“On this note, my attention has been drawn to information of orchestrated plots to frame me up on non-existing allegations to pave way for my impeachment from office by the State House of Assembly.

“Secondly, the state government was also alleged to have made funds available to the 44 Local Government Councils to raise groups and organise a protest in the state capital to call for either my resignation or impeachment from office.

“The concern here is that the protest, no matter how peaceful it was intended to be, could be hijacked by miscreants and turn it into violent one.

“In view of the foregoing realities, I am calling on the State Police Command to strengthen security around me and particularly around my residence in order to forestall any unpleasant security breach.”

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, dismissed the alleged planned protests, saying the governor is a good democrat who plays the game of politics according to the rules.

He said the state government was not even aware of the issue, adding “Ganduje does not have the habit of bringing down his political opponents”.

Abubakar, a loyalist of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for supporting Kwankwaso, who has switched political allegaince from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.