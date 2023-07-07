Alleged N805m fraud: Supreme Court acquits Sen. Nwaoboshi

828 828

The Supreme Court had in a split decision of four-to-one set aside the conviction and sentencing to seven years imprisonment of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi for offences of fraud and money laundering.

The case against Senator Nwaoboshi was brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a lead judgment by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that Nwaobishi and the two companies were unjustly and maliciously prosecuted by the EFCC for committing no offences known to the law, and subjected them to needless criminal trial in relation to civil transaction.

The court set aside the July 1, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which had reversed their discharge and acquittal by a Federal High Court in Lagos

ALSO READ:

The apex court therefore ordered his immediate release from Ikoyi Prisons in Lagos, where he is currently being held.

The Supreme Court also freed the two companies: Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited, tried with him on a two-count charge brought against them by EFCC.

The EFCC had accused Nwaoboshi and his companies of illegally acquiring a property named Guinea House on Marine Road in Apapa, Lagos for N805 million, property said to belong to the Delta State Government.

The anti-graft agency had claimed that part of the money paid for the property was transferred by Suiming Electrical Limited on behalf of Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Project Limited, adding the funds are believed to be proceeds of their illicit activities.