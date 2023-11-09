Alleged N4.5m debt: Blessing CEO apologises to Davido + Video

Social media influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has apologised to singer David Adeleke, known more by stage name Davido.

The apology by Blessing CEO followed her accusation that Davido did not pay for a car bought from IVD Motors.

According to her, the N4.5 million car was bought by Davido for his Logistics Manager, Israel DMW, from IVD Motors, owned by Lagos celebrity car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna.

READ ALSO:

We paid bandits N250m ransom to free 121 students – CAN

Over 322 killed in Anambra as Commission discovers mass grave

Suspect in Plateau killing arrested in Lagos

Ogbonna, however, said Davido was not owing him, with the popular musician promising to retaliate.

But after questioning by the police, Blessing CEO took to her Instagram page to apologise to Davido.

In a video, she said: “I officially want to apologise to Davido.

“I’m sorry for calling you out.

“I’m sorry for hurting you.

“Me sef na 30bg, forgive and forget; you’re not a man of trouble; you’re for peace.”