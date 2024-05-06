Alleged N10Bn Foreign Loan: Gov. Adeleke did not borrow a Kobo – Spokesperson 

In a firm statement issued on Monday, Mallam Rasheed, spokesperson to Osun State Governor, has reaffirmed that the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke has not taken any loan of over ten billion naira as reported by the Nation Newspaper.

The Nation Newspaper had reported that, “Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke got N10 billion loans from foreign bodies and organisations in 2023 for projects across the state.

“According to a report of 2023 budget performance, Osun recorded 99 per cent performance on loans received from foreign bodies.

“A separate document titled ‘2023 Citizens Budget’ prepared by the Ministry Economic Planning, Budget and Development, revealed how the government will source for loans from foreign bodies for several projects.

“In the 2023 Citizens Budget, the government is projected to receive N10.71 billion, the bulk of which will come from the World Bank while others will come from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

“The loan expected totals N10.71 billion. However, the 2023 Budget Performance said only N10 billion was accessed between Quarter 1 to 4.

Reacting to the development, Rasheed, in the statement, reiterated that “Governor Adeleke has not at any point since assuming office taken any loan either through a resolution of the State Executive Council or that of the State House of Assembly.

“The ongoing multi-billion naira infrastructure projects across Osun state have no loan components. They are all being financed through state resources.

“The dualisation of roads, the overhead bridges,the school and health centres upgrades, and several roads projects are being funded through a special project account created by the State Government.”

According to the spokesperson, “What the newspaper report referred to as loans taken by Governor Adeleke were World Bank Development financing which were inherited from the previous administrations and which are national projects operated through the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the National Economic Council among others.

“Such programmes of World Bank and multilateral institutions development includes Ilesa Water project; establishment of Osun Investment Promotion Local Business Offices across nine Federal Constituencies; O-Cares For Agricultural Support Services; World Bank On Saber For Development Of PPP; World Bank On Saber For Establishment Of Osun Investment Promotion One-Stop-Shop.

“Others include World Bank On O-Cares Projects For Coordination Of State Cares (O-Cares) Activities; World Bank On Rural Access And AgriculturalMarketing Project (Raamp 3) for Rural Development Projects; World Bank For Community And Social Development Project On O-Cares; World Bank For Labour Intensive Public Workfare On O-Cares and World Bank For Social Support Programme (Cash Transfer To Indigent Elderly On Osun Covid-19 Action Recovery And Economic Stimulus) – (O-Cares).”

He stated further that, “As can be seen from the above, all the projects are related to the World Bank country programme for Nigeria which targets subnational entities using the mechanism of the Nigerian Governors Forum and the National Economic Council.

“Previous Governors in Osun State joined in the implementation of the projects which Governor Adeleke inherited.

“In line with his principle of continuity of policies favorable to the public, the Governor sustained the projects as Osun cannot opt out of a national scheme in which all states of the Federation are involved.”

“No responsible government will abandon a series of World Bank projects which are already household names across the Federation and which have benefited so many residents.

“We reaffirm again that Governor Adeleke has not borrowed a kobo since assuming office. Inherited liabilities and contracts cannot be tagged on the Governor of the Year on Infrastructure,” Rasheed added.