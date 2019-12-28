Barring any hitch, December 30, 2019 will be another auspicious moment of music and comedy for the annual K1- Live In Concert Show by fuji lord, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal.

The event, which has been a show-stopper since it started some years back, will be held at the prestigious Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

As usual, the concert promises to bring undiluted fun to guests as a wrap-up of the gladsome year in order to usher in another millennium.

The event, which has proven to have the magnetic power of pulling together the crème de la crème of the society, will not fail in this regard going by the plans already on ground.

Expected to perform alongside Mayegun of Yorubaland-designate, K1 De Ultimate, are top artistes like 9ice, Burna Boy, Idowest, Zlatan Ibile, Slimcase, Jaywon, Dammy Krane, Terry Apala, Naira Marley and a host of popular Nigerian comedians.

“The event is bound to show another side of K1 as the undisputed Fuji Lord,” a statement by the organisers said on Saturday.